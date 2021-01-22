LiquidApps Market Cap Hits $6.70 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $1,323.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047899 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,052,342,556 coins and its circulating supply is 704,358,684 coins.

The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

