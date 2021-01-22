Lisk Price Reaches $1.35 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $171.19 million and $8.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009111 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,010,897 coins and its circulating supply is 127,075,659 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

