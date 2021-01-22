Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $140.49 or 0.00430056 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.32 billion and approximately $7.46 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,338,616 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.