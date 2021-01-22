Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $96,410.45 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $96,410.45 and $7.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,518.15 or 1.00185006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00025616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015886 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.