LiteLink Technologies (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) Stock Price Up 32%

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLNKF)’s stock price rose 32% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,151,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 393,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About LiteLink Technologies (OTCMKTS:LLNKF)

LiteLink Technologies Inc provides services in the software development and consulting sectors. The company is developing 1Shift Logistics, a Software-as-a-Service based solution, which is a freight intelligence management system; and uBUCK voucher, a prepaid voucher that allows to top-up accounts and make payments.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LiteLink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiteLink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.