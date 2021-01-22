Lition 24-Hour Volume Reaches $218,792.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $218,792.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,752.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.48 or 0.03811830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00429631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.47 or 0.01329582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00525970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00419451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00266684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022871 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

