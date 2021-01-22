Lition (LIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Lition has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $253,156.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,484.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.82 or 0.03785869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00428301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.18 or 0.01367377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.59 or 0.00552859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00418017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00267936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00022707 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.