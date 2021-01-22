Livenodes (LNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile