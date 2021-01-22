Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.02% from the company’s current price.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 2,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $55.05.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

