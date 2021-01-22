Lobstex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $530,050.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $530,050.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,147,805 coins and its circulating supply is 21,147,793 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

