LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $6,441.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00060654 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004482 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003361 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003074 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.