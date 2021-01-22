LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.30 million and $6,685.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00059459 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004437 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003361 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003005 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

