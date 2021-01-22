Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $339.99. 17,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,490. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

