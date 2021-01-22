Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.10. 23,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,490. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

