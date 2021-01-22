LockTrip (LOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.29 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. LockTrip has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $2,791.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

