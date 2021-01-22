Loki Market Cap Hits $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.91 or 0.03826379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00426563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.01362214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00548661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00421646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00277474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022755 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

