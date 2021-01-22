Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Insider Richard Holmes Purchases 7,586 Shares

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes purchased 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £49,991.74 ($65,314.53).

LON:LOK traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 670 ($8.75). The stock had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 623.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 580.16. The company has a market capitalization of £197.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a one year high of GBX 735 ($9.60). The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s payout ratio is 128.71%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

