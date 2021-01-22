Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 293,152 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$18.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

