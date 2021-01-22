London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 1.1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.30 and last traded at $125.60. Approximately 4,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

