Loopring (LRC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $80.81 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $494.15 million and approximately $80.81 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,367,221 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

