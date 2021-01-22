Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

