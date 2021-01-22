Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.69

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.69 and traded as high as $27.05. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 142,464 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 126.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.