Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $50.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPX. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of LPX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.58. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,147. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $40.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.