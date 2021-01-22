Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,415. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

