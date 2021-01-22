Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $173.84. The stock had a trading volume of 75,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.19. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.