Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. 3,599,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,415. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

