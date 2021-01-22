LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $121.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in LPL Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $57,503,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 35.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 452,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 118,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

