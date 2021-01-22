LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 519.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

