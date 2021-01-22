LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $10.75. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,665. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. LSI Industries has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.32 million, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

