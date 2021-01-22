LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $10.73. LSI Industries shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 5,608 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LSI Industries by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $270.67 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

LSI Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

