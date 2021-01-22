LUKSO One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.25 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00005866 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $4.25 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00583764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.56 or 0.04133039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016456 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.