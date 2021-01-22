Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 1,561,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 506,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after buying an additional 124,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

