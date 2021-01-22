Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Trading Down 1.4%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 3,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

FTMNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised Lundin Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

