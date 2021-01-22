Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.35.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.32. 1,011,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,923. The company has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 61.50. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

