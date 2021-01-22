Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$12.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.35.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$12.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 61.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.87. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.60.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

