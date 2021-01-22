Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.67. 343,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

