Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

LUNMF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 343,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

