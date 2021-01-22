Lunyr One Day Volume Reaches $46,199.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Lunyr has a total market cap of $252,509.68 and approximately $46,199.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.51 or 0.00574840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.33 or 0.04151564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.