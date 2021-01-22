Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $186,277.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00584368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.12 or 0.04284083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

