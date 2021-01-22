Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 5,218 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

