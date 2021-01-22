Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $12,577,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 51,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.