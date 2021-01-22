Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 47,432 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 304.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,432 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

