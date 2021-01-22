Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

