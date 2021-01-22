LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.96.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

