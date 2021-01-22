LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $104.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.
LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.
NYSE LYB traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 63,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,076. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
