LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $104.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 63,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,076. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

