Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $8.90. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 66,259 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $299.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

