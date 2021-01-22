Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.69 and last traded at $116.95. 281,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 146,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

