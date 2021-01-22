MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $232,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

