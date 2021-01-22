Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading 20.1% Higher

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) shares traded up 20.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Separately, Macquarie raised Mahindra & Mahindra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

