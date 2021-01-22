Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $7.58. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 220,958 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.62. The stock has a market cap of C$596.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

